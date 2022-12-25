    Search
    Whangarei Falls, New Zealand
    By Rina Sjardin-Thompson

    On a recent trip to the North Island of New Zealand, a fellow photographer friend showed me around this city as I had never been there before. This would have to be the highlight of the two weeks I spent there and NOT how I imagined I'd be photographing this waterfall. Hands down, the most beautiful falls in NZ – so many available compositions at this location – this image is the strongest of the ones I took. I am very partial to waterfalls being edited in black and white. Another reason for the black-and-white edit is it is very forgiving if you don't get the right light on the day. I don't use filters as it's another piece of 'stuff' to carry, so I prefer to shoot in the low light parts of the day.

