Ingleton Trees, North Yorkshire, England

The weather looked quite good for sunset, so I decided to go for it; even if it didn't work out, I wasn't bothered as it was as much about getting out into nature again, with a bit of exploration. Some more practice flying my drone – it was great to get out!

Mike Tonge, a friend of mine, decided to meet me for sunset, so there was the bonus of some company.

The few hours I spent on location seemed to go very quickly. Then, all too soon, it was time to find a spot for the impending sunset; this one was chosen with the hope that the smaller tree could be fitted 'inside' the larger one by getting low down.

The weather had gone from being sunny and perfectly still to blowing a gale which made keeping the tree still quite a hard task.

The sun vanished into the low cloud and haze shortly after this picture was taken. Knowing there wouldn't be an 'aftershow' of any kind, we made our way back down the hill and out of the strong winds before setting off home. A great use of an evening.

