Cannon Beach, Oregon, USA

In early February, I spent time along the Oregon coastline, starting at the very top of the state at Astoria along the river and concluding in the Samuel H. Boardman scenic corridor. I spent time in all the towns and beaches, just enjoying what nature offered and the welcome mat that all the residents along the way rolled out.

One place most people stop is at Cannon Beach, as the iconic Haystack rock calls to you as you pass by. This was the end of the day at Cannon Beach during a low tide. The low tide reveals ripples in the sand and is clean of footprints as the waves wash over the beach. Since the beach is very gradual, the small waves come a long way on the beach, keeping the sand wet. It is because of the wet sand you are treated to wonderful reflections. In this case, the iconic Haystack Rock is reflected along with the final clouds of the day moving into the blue hour. The blue tone of the sky and reflections set the mood after a cold and rainy February day along the Oregon coast.

I had arrived earlier in the day, so I was able to search for a composition. I arrived at this point mainly because of the sand ripples and the abstract reflection. Both the shadowed rock and clouded sky calmed me as I set my tripod up and enjoyed the scene.

When on the coast, you need to be aware of the surf. It is not uncommon for there to be a rogue wave from time to time, especially in winter. This day was not without that wave, making me dash to higher ground for safety and then return to the location to capture the image. By then, the clouds were going darker at the bottom but still catching the final light at the top. I was pleased and thankful for the scene that was presented.

