Island in the Fall, Lake Superior North Shore, USA

This photo was taken during a Fall Color workshop of Ian Plant's on the North Shore of Lake Superior. This year the color was sparse and so we were taken to various interesting sites. This particular area is very familiar to Ian. The wind at the shore on this afternoon was quite strong making one shoot between gusts to avoid the spray and keep a lens cloth in hand at all times. A further complication was the wait the get the surf line going out at a low spray moment and still catch the light on the clouds. The solution was just to keep shooting and hope for the best. The Fall color never really happened in the are we in before, during or after we left. It was still a lot of fun to be taken to the most oicturesque spot in the area.

