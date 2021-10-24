Lago di Gover, Gressoney, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

this image portrays Lake Gover located in Gressoney in the Aosta Valley in the Valle del Lys. A wonderful road that leads into the heart of the valley through the renowned centers of Lillianes, Fontainemoire, Issime and Gaby. This suggestive locality, Gressoney, preserves especially the Walser tradition in common with Alagna Valsesia in Piedmont, province of Vercelli. In fact, there is a German-speaking community, the only exception in the Aosta Valley where Italian-French bilingualism reigns.We chose to visit Gressoney in October to first photograph the famous castle of Queen Margherita di Savoia among the autumn colors and to bring out the beauty of this enchanting lake. And there is no better choice than this romantic and lonely season, to immerse yourself in silence and avoid crowds of people. Lake Gover, of artificial origin, is located near the capital of Gressoney-Saint-Jean.

Surrounded by centuries-old pines and firs, the lake is in a magnificent position for those who want to admire the Monte Rosa chain.

During the summer months in the pond it is possible to practice sport fishing: in addition, the presence of a large equipped playground and various entertainment activities for children, make the area extremely pleasant to spend beautiful days outdoors.

This little lake offers a delightful view of Monte Rosa which is reflected creating delicate and wonderful undulations. As for the photographic framing I chose the classic scene mode on Nikon D5200 autumn colors but the usual programm mode with slight underexposure is also fine. I also recommend focusing on the details with the tour around the lake, red flora that is reflected in the water , October foliage.In fact, this month represents the best time to fully dedicate yourself to nature photography.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now