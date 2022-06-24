Hvitserkur, Vatnsnes Peninsula, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Hvítserkur juts out of the sea on the eastern coast of Iceland's Vatnsnes Peninsula, in the Gulf of Hunafloi. The constant movement of the seawater enveloping the rock eroded parts of the stone, giving rise to the current shape. Hvítserkur, a basalt rock with many names. One name for the rock is "Drinking Dinosaur", based on its stature. Others see an elephant in the formation or a rhino with its head bowed towards the water. The basalt rock is popular with photographers.

The reflections of the moon and sunlight as well as the Aurora Borealis on the shallow water give the rock formation an extraordinary flair. If you want to get closer to the rocks, there is a slightly steeper unpaved path that takes you to the beach. Here, however, caution is required.

Waiting for the tide to go out is also a good way to see the formation up close. During this one can admire the rock from proximity.

