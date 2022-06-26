Refuge d’Orisson, Basque Country, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This picture was taken on the 15th of June 2022 during my vacations in the Basque Country, in the south west of France. I woke up at 5 a.m. that day not to go take photographs but simply because I'm an early riser and I love the first hours of the day. I hadn't planned anything because I checked the weather forecast the night before and there was nothing to be expected from this morning.

As usual, I took my coffee outside to smoke a cigarette (bad habit, I know). What was my surprise to see that the all village of Saint-Jean-Pied de Port was shrouded with fog or low clouds. I knew there was no time to lose if I wanted to get above the clouds and fortunately, I had spotted a place on google earth where I could get in 15mn or so.

I left my coffee and cigarette with no remorse and grab my bag. I drove as fast as I could on the narrow winding roads that lead to the Refuge d'Orisson. It's quite well-known to people who undertake to Santiago de Compostela pilgrimage for it is one of the last before the spanish border when you come from Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port.

I arrived just before sunrise and was above the cloud inversion. I took many photos that morning, but I've chosen this one for the purpose of the assignment. I think we (nature photographers) live for that kind of moments when nature unveils its beauty to us. That morning will stay for long in my memory.

