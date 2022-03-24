Oland Island, Sweden

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

During a visit to this spectacular Swedish Island, Oland in April 2021 I had some really good weather, nice and quickly changing light forced me to work very fast to make this picture. I was watching the sunlight coming from the right (North) side towards the little island wich is located in between Oland and the mainland, Bla Jungfrun (The Blue maiden). I quickly changed lens to my 70-200 and took this shot exactly when the light passed the island and the scenery was only for a minute or so, then everything went back to grey.

