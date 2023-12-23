    Search
    Molondin, Canon of Vaud, Switzerland
    By Alexander Gellner

    Scout and persevere! The likelihood of getting above-average images increases significantly with preparation. Whether you stumble on an interesting motive during a family walk or deliberately identify one through research, take a phone shot, note what conditions (season, light, time of day) you think would be best for the final image, and then keep going back until the conditions are right. They are hardly ever perfect the first time.

