Huangshan Mountains, Eastern China

"The single most important component of a camera is the twelve inches behind it." Ansel Adams

The most important components of a landscape photograph are subject, lighting, and composition. Researching locations, subjects, and environments is essential to subject and lighting. Abstracting landscapes is essential to composition.

The most important part of the photographic process is pre-visualization.

Stand on the shoulders of photographers. Learn from other photographers and your own photography.

