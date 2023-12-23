Feshiebridge, River Feshie, Scotland

A good picture has an impact. How to achieve that? In short, it's all about soul. Try to find the soul, essence, and message of a scene and translate this into an image.

Decide which parts in the scene are important and place them strategically in your composition. In this particular scene, the river flowing towards me evoked a feeling of timelessness. Therefore, I had it 'flowing through' my composition as well.

