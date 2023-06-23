Mediterranean Sea, Ashkelon Coastal Plain, Israel

Some days, even we landscape photographers who are habitually used to getting up early for the perfect sunrise landscape image will just want to turn over, shut the alarm clock, and get a few more hours of precious sleep.

On this particular week of stormy weather over the Israeli coastal shore, there were storm clouds with the sun trying to break through the cloud cover. On this particular morning, I fought the sleep instinct, grabbed my gear, and headed for the beach's harbour area.

I was rewarded with this light show of clouds and sun. So much of our work involves taking pictures at the right place and time. I would add not giving in to wanting to sit the day out and oversleep. You never know how you will be rewarded for the extra effort.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now