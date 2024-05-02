Haystack Rock and Needles, Cannon Beach, Oregon, USA

Haystack Rock and its adjacent Needles are a well-known set of sea stacks at the shore's edge in Cannon Beach on the northern Oregon coast.

Cannon Beach is only about a 90-minute drive from Portland, so it is a popular spot. The beach usually has people present. However, the beach was nearly empty on this cold spring day, and the sunset did not look very promising.

But the sun briefly appeared between a break in the clouds just before setting, and I was able to capture this scene.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now