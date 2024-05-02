    Search
    Haystack Rock and Needles, Cannon Beach, Oregon, USA
    By Patrick Campbell

    Haystack Rock and its adjacent Needles are a well-known set of sea stacks at the shore's edge in Cannon Beach on the northern Oregon coast.

    Cannon Beach is only about a 90-minute drive from Portland, so it is a popular spot. The beach usually has people present. However, the beach was nearly empty on this cold spring day, and the sunset did not look very promising.

    But the sun briefly appeared between a break in the clouds just before setting, and I was able to capture this scene.


