Reykjanesviti, Iceland

No place in Iceland is more painful for me than Reykjanesviti, the south-western tip of the island in the North Atlantic. Because before every return flight home, this place is ideal for a last, short detour. That's why I took many photos of this group of rocks in various weather conditions. Then I set off for the airport.

For this shot, I used the trick of taking a long exposure by averaging several shots, which is done by the camera itself. This method is offered by various manufacturers, with slight differences in how it is carried out. Phase One calls it "frame averaging."

You select an optimal single exposure and then set on the camera how long this exposure should be repeated. In this case, I chose one minute. The single exposure was taken at f/11, ISO 400, focal length 35mm, exposure 1/1000 s with an IQ4 back.

This shows a little movement of the sea and the fine haze of the sea surface. Then, the rocks become the still pole in the picture.

