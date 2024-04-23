Secret Beach, Oregon, USA

Secret Beach in Oregon is not secret, but it is not easy to find. A short, steep hike down to this beach brings you to one of the prettiest places on the Oregon coast.

I have been there at various times of day and night, trying to photograph the scene under different light and compositions. Because of the lighting and composition, I have been dissatisfied with most of the images.

I liked this image, however, because the diffused side lighting helped bring out textures in the rock faces and reduced the strong contrasts that can appear in this scene. I used a 2.5-second exposure to blur the waves and surf some.

