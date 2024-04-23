    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Secret Beach, Oregon, USA
    By Bill Sisson

    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    Secret Beach in Oregon is not secret, but it is not easy to find. A short, steep hike down to this beach brings you to one of the prettiest places on the Oregon coast.

    I have been there at various times of day and night, trying to photograph the scene under different light and compositions. Because of the lighting and composition, I have been dissatisfied with most of the images.

    I liked this image, however, because the diffused side lighting helped bring out textures in the rock faces and reduced the strong contrasts that can appear in this scene. I used a 2.5-second exposure to blur the waves and surf some.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®