Ponta Da Piedade, Lagos, Algarve, Portugal

One of Portugal's most beautiful and memorable sights is Ponta Da Piedade. While staying in Lagos of Algarve, I took a 90-minute excursion in a small boat that took us close to a group of spectacular rock formations, sea arches, and precariously balanced stacks and also into caves and several grottoes!

These rock outcroppings result from thousands of years of erosion or have been chiselled during winter storms. The clear turquoise waters of the Atlantic provide a great visual contrast to the golden-striated cliffs. The locals have given some of the cliffs nicknames.

