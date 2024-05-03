Punta de Lobos, Pichilemu, Chile

A few days before a short vacation in Pichilemu ended, I got up early to wait for dawn in Punta de Lobos.

While my friends were sleeping, I was already fixed on the place I had seen a couple of days before when we went to see the sunset. There, I understood that the best time to be in front of the rocks of Punta de Lobos was not sunset with the sun behind, but rather sunrise with the light of the first rays of the sun bathing the entire scene in yellow light.

So pay attention to the weather forecast to wait for a clear dawn and get ready... to take photos!

I spent a couple of hours waiting for sunrise and the time when the light was no longer so yellow before turning off the camera after taking 200 photos and returning to the house.

I took advantage of buying hot bread from the oven for breakfast at home since, when I returned, no one was thinking about waking up yet. They don't know what they're missing, I thought. They are super lazy, my friends.

