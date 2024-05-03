Praia da Adraga, Sintra, Portugal

After mistakenly getting dropped off at the wrong beach by a taxi, I seized the opportunity and explored this unexpected location. Here, I stumbled upon a striking sea stack, with waves rhythmically breaking in front of it, creating a beautiful contrast. The scene instantly sparked an idea for a photograph.

Equipped with my camera and a long lens, I experimented with various shutter speeds and compositions, patiently awaiting the perfect wave to crash against the sea stack. After an hour of exploration and anticipation, I was rewarded with the image I had envisioned.

To my delight, a seagull had also found solace atop the sea stack, adding an unexpected element to my composition. This serendipitous encounter resulted in a photograph that beautifully encapsulated my unplanned adventure.

