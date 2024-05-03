    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Praia da Adraga, Sintra, Portugal

    By Martin Galea
    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    After mistakenly getting dropped off at the wrong beach by a taxi, I seized the opportunity and explored this unexpected location. Here, I stumbled upon a striking sea stack, with waves rhythmically breaking in front of it, creating a beautiful contrast. The scene instantly sparked an idea for a photograph.

    Equipped with my camera and a long lens, I experimented with various shutter speeds and compositions, patiently awaiting the perfect wave to crash against the sea stack. After an hour of exploration and anticipation, I was rewarded with the image I had envisioned.

    To my delight, a seagull had also found solace atop the sea stack, adding an unexpected element to my composition. This serendipitous encounter resulted in a photograph that beautifully encapsulated my unplanned adventure.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®