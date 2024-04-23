Copper Coast, Ireland

The afternoon started easily enough: I parked and walked along a beautiful Irish beach along the Copper Coast. However, soon, I found myself scrambling over moss-covered rocks until I arrived at a stone outcropping reaching out into the rising Atlantic tide.

Spotting a small stone arch above, I crawled up the rocks until I could slide my camera bag through the low opening. The arch was low enough that I was forced to crawl on my stomach. The effort revealed a small, secluded beach.

As the tide continued to rise, I was standing in calf-deep water by the time I settled on my composition, cleaning ocean spray off my lens after each capture. When I was finally satisfied that I had captured the image I wanted, the tide had made returning the way I came impossible. The only way off this small, secluded beach was to climb a near-vertical, grass-covered cliff.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now