Carmel By The Sea, California, USA

The Big Sur coast of California has a rich history of landscape photography. Some of the most noted members of this community have spent time here in the past, including Ansel Adams and Edward Weston. Several memorable images have been created here, many of which people will immediately recognize. Over the years, I have visited this glorious stretch of coast many times. I can, without a doubt, say that there seems to be no end to the number of locations for a landscape photographer to shoot and capture some impressive images of their own.

On this occasion, I was in the town of Carmel by the Sea for a few days. On my first day there, I noticed the sky filling with these puffy clouds in the late afternoon. I headed down to the beach just before the sunset, hoping to see some golden hour light illuminating those clouds. Although that did not happen, I noticed this glow out in the distance from the sun's light shortly after it had set below the horizon. The entire scene took on a color cast as the blue hour approached.

I stood on the beach and photographed the scene from different locations and directions, noting how the distant glow intensified, and the clouds up above became a darker shade of blue. I ended up with quite a number of images to sort through from that evening, but this one turned out to be my favorite from the shoot.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now