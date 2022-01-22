Saguaro National Park, Tucson, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Saguaros by their very nature are one of the most fascinating plants on the planet. Thriving in the harshest of conditions, this amazing cactus can live well past 150 years, and can reach a height of 12 meters (40 feet). By storing vast amounts of water, it can make it through the brutally hot Sonoran Desert summers. Once a year they boast the most beautiful flowers, usually on the crown of their extremities. These flowers develop into sweet, juicy fruit that much of the desert wildlife feasts on, and which is also made into delectable treats by those willing to take on that task.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now