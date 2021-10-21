    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Three Sister Wilderness, Blue River, Oregon, USA
    By Chris Baker

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    I try to do one annual, multi-day backpack every year. For 2021 I chose the Three Sisters Wilderness loop in Oregon. The trail took me through some beautiful areas including this spot where I spent my first night.

    I had only planned to put in about 10 miles on my initial leg, but the incredible scenery was a feast for the eyes and it fueled my legs with energy. That evening I ended up there. I set up camp at a designated spot not far from the lake. Around sunset I went down to the shoreline to see if I could get a decent shot.

    The sky was a bit hazy due to a distant summer wildfire, but it still turned out to be a serene moment that created an everlasting memory.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®