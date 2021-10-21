Three Sister Wilderness, Blue River, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I try to do one annual, multi-day backpack every year. For 2021 I chose the Three Sisters Wilderness loop in Oregon. The trail took me through some beautiful areas including this spot where I spent my first night.

I had only planned to put in about 10 miles on my initial leg, but the incredible scenery was a feast for the eyes and it fueled my legs with energy. That evening I ended up there. I set up camp at a designated spot not far from the lake. Around sunset I went down to the shoreline to see if I could get a decent shot.

The sky was a bit hazy due to a distant summer wildfire, but it still turned out to be a serene moment that created an everlasting memory.

