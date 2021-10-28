Price Lake, Boone, NC, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I came to the lake in the pitch black of early morning. I wanted to be there for the sunrise about an hour later. There were steps down to the lake, so I donned my headlamp and headed to the water. It was unfolding to be a beautiful morning albeit colder than I had prepared for it to be. The fog was materializing as the light began to appear. The autumn foliage began to brighten and create a golden hue surrounding the inky lake. The sun began to rise revealing the beauty of the lake and all of its framing spectrum of colors. Tripod in hand, I waited to capture the beauty emerging before me.

