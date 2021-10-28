Coniston Water, Lake District, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

We arrived at the Coniston Water jetty around 20 minutes before sunset. Once the sun went down, another photographer at the same spot began packing up and left, but we decided to wait. As if my magic, the sky began to clear, the breeze dropped, and a pink twilight dominated the entire scene. This was one of my life lessons in photography - always wait to see what happens when there is still light in the sky. A beautiful autumn twilight.

