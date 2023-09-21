Nooksack Falls, Washington State, USA

This picture is an intimate 30-second exposure taken at a high altitude of the Nooksack River. The Nooksack River begins its journey flowing from within the Mount Baker Snoqualmie National Forest.

I appreciate the value of the members who have been specific regarding the ND filters used in their pictures. I can be specific in this picture as I only have one B+W solid ND filter for this prime lens. This 55mm Zeiss prime lens ranks second best according to the DXO Mark of all Sony Zeiss lenses made for E-mount full-frame Sony cameras.

This stretch of the Nooksack River flows under a thick canopy of forest; the river is best lit when the sun is lighting it from strait above. This picture was taken at 2:40 p.m. This time of the day was perfect for a detailed close-up of the water flowing through, over, and under the rocks.

I selected this picture from the shoot as it has the most water flow of the ones I liked best.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now