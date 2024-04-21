Miradouro da Ribeira da Janela, Madeira, Portugal

As the sun dipped low over Madeira's rugged coast, we hurried to capture its final, fleeting glow. Waves crashed around me, splattering my lens with sea spray. Disheartened by the dwindling light, I reluctantly called it a day.

Back home, amidst the disappointment, I eagerly reviewed the day's pictures. And there it was: a magnificent trio of sea stacks, bathed in the pink hues of dusk, a silent tribute to nature's enduring beauty.

