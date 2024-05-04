Cathedral Rocks, Kiama Downs, New South Wales, Australia

Cathedral Rocks are the ancient remains of Volcanic Dykes in Kiama Downs, New South Wales, Australia. The wave action creates these geological formations. The rock is latite, a type of basalt. I had got up early and driven for half an hour to arrive at this location before dawn, planning to shoot the sunrise between the two sea stacks pictured here.

I was a little disappointed, as at first, there were no clouds. So, I picked my way around the area, noticing the beautiful rocks in the foreground of this photo. Some time passed, and the clouds started to build up as the sun went behind the sea stack on the left. So, I decided to shoot the focus stack you see here, combined with an HDR image for the background and sky.

