Flateyri, Westfjords, Iceland

In Flateyri, beneath a canvas of twilight, the blue hour unfurls its tranquil beauty across the Icelandic fjord. A gentle hush envelopes the water, granting it the stillness of glass, perfectly reflecting the stoic mountains that have risen for millennia.
A fleet of modest fishing boats, guardians of tradition, float gently, painted with the day's fading glow. A weathered warehouse watches over the scene, a repository of stories from the sea. This is a place where the heartbeats of nature and community merge.
As a landscape photographer, I stand in awe, my camera the only witness to this ethereal moment – a visual poem etched in light and shadow, silence, and water.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor