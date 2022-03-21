Ilot Saint Michel, Erquy, Cotes d’Armor, Brittany, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This photo is an old one. It was taken on a cold but sunny day of December 2013, from a beach near Erquy, in Brittany. This small island with a chapel on the top of it, is called "îlot Saint-Michel".

At that time, I couldn't afford a full frame DSLR so it was shot hand held at 42mm with a 7D, an APSC sensor hence it makes a 67mm or so. I was really lucky that day: a beautiful winter light, rain clouds, a rainbow and a couple of seagulls that kindly cross my frame. Actually, I took a series of shots to have them positioned in the right hand corner. That kind of conjunction of elements is so rare that I could'nt resist the desire to share it with you all. I hope you'll enjoy it.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now