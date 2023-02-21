Mistaya Canyon, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

Picture Story

This was taken on a Canadian Rockies tour with a well-known Canadian Photographer. It was my first time photographing in this area, so my first view of the mountains while driving to Banff blew me away; living in New England, there are mountains, but nothing even remotely close to the size and magnificence of the Rockies.

My friends in the car wanted to leave me by the side of the road because I couldn't stop saying, "Stop the car! I need to photograph this!" pretty much all the way to our hotel.

The Mistaya Canyon is a grand sweeping landscape. It can be overwhelming at first when trying to photograph it. So I opted for a spit of land to the right and above the valley, and then I waited for the clouds to clear a little so the mountain would be revealed; I can be very patient! Nobody with me could get a shot with the mountain in the background, but the sky opened up for maybe a minute, and I was ready for that moment.

