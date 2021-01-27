Tombstone TP, Yukon, Canada by Atanu Bandyopadhyay

Picture Story

In our last trip to Yukon, Canada, we faced a variety of condition including a nasty snow storm for 2 days and totally clear nights for another two. This photo was captured in the first half when the storm was not so consistent and was clearing up occasionally. After that we were all locked inside our tent and had to call our chopper early to evacuate from there. These peaks were not visible most of the time even though we camped just at the base of these mountain. However, when the storm was clearing up a bit, it was creating surreal light show at night ! Negative 15C temperature, strong wind made it very difficult to shoot. But we conquered by numbers. We were three friends and since were working collaboratively, it got a bit busy. If I was alone there, sure as hell, I was not waking up in the middle of night with -15C and strong winds.... and not to mention Lumps of snow everywhere.

