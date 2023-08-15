Bolts Of Lightning, Naples, Collier County, Florida, USA

During the summer months of July through September, southwest Florida is treated to some of the most spectacular sunsets in the United States. Thunderstorms, loaded with moisture from the Everglades, roll through Collier County towards the Gulf of Mexico across the western portion of the Everglades almost daily. They erupt with ferocious booms and fabulous fireworks when they meet the cooler onshore breezes from the Gulf of Mexico.

On the day this image was taken, we had several thunderstorms that blew through Naples during the day, and it was apparent that the sunset would be filtered through the numerous towering clouds of the storms that had passed through earlier. Living only five miles from the Gulf, I was able to get to the beach in just a few minutes, with plenty of time to watch the sunset and light up the clouds.

As the sun set and the light dimmed, To get the proper balance of light from the bolts of lightning and the sun upon the clouds, I exposed my shots for about 2 seconds and just kept firing off shots, one after the other, and this was the most spectacular shot of the many that I took.

