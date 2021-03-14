St Justin, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

Picture Story

I was scouting around St-Justin, Quebec when this lonely tree and the textured sky caught my eye. The rays of light coming out of the clouds made this image spectacular. In Quebec, we call these beams “Pied-de-vent” (feet of the wind) I parked the car on the side of the road, I installed my tripod in front of the car, for security purposes, and used a 150 mm focal length (35 mm equiv.) to capture the scene. Scouting in the countryside is always a pleasure. You never know what you will find.

