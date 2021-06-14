New Dundee Waterloo Region, Ontario, Canada

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

This soy farm just outside of the city limits glows an amazing neon yellow during the day with the crop in bloom but at sunset the entire farm comes alive. The haze from the pollen and the city smog usually ruins any depth but tonight the breeze cleared it enough to catch the color all the way back to the farm in the distance.

It amazes me how many people travel past here and no one feels compelled to stop and take in all in even for a few moments. Life isn't worth the rush.

