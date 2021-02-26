Kilchurn Castle, Loch Awe, Scotland by Jacques Geoffroy

On a windy day, I decided to use a 10-stop ND filter to capture a long exposure (4 sec.) which flattened the little waves on the water and created reflections. A gap in the clouds revealed light on the mountains. The flowing lines of the mountain leading to the castle, the reflection on the water and the light made the image for me. It was a very special moment. As usual, in the Scottish Highlands, the light and clouds change quickly. Be ready! My tripod was located at 56°24'6.51" N 5°1'33.54" W

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now