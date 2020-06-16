All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Foggy landscape combining with a gentle silhouette during the sunrise in the heart f the Indian jungle in the wintertime! The layers of the trees which are decorated with yellow leaves are presented more smoothly with the long lens front the sunlight! This a safari in Ranthambore National Park. During my safari, I like always searching for landscapes except for pure wildlife! The combination of landscape and a light wildlife like a silhouette is my favorite issue in the world of nature!