User Icon
You are at:»»»Ranthambore NP, India by Panos Laskarakis
Misty Landscape Assignment

Ranthambore NP, India by Panos Laskarakis

By on 0 Comments

Ranthambore NP, India by Panos Laskarakis
Views: 887

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Foggy landscape combining with a gentle silhouette during the sunrise in the heart f the Indian jungle in the wintertime! The layers of the trees which are decorated with yellow leaves are presented more smoothly with the long lens front the sunlight! This a safari in Ranthambore National Park. During my safari, I like always searching for landscapes except for pure wildlife! The combination of landscape and a light wildlife like a silhouette is my favorite issue in the world of nature!

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®