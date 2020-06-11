All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Ascending to 14,410 feet above sea level, Mount Rainier stands as an icon in the Washington landscape. An active volcano, Mount Rainier is the most glaciated peak in the contiguous USA. In the spring time the wildflowers fill the local meadows and surrounding lakes. Getting a good reflection at Reflection Lake or one of the other many lakes in the area can present some challenges. Typically, in the early sunrise the peak is covered in clouds and mist. In fact, many times during the day the peak hides within its sacred shroud only revealing itself unexpectedly or when a camera is not in hand. On the day that I took this photo the mist and clouds covered the mountain almost continually. Then, by luck, there was a short break in the clouds which allowed me only a few minutes to take this photo.