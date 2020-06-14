All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This image is captured along the Dender canal in a small village called Pollare, near Ninove, in Belgium. February is still winter season and the grasses had a light frosted white color (ripe). The scene is lit by the first sunrays of that day. The sunlight is casting an orange glow onto the willow trees; it almost if they are on fire. The mist creates a mystic atmosphere in the landscape. There where no clouds in the sky that morning and that makes the image less busy and peaceful. Wonderful weather conditions for a landscape photographer!