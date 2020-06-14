User Icon
Misty Landscape Assignment

Pollare, Ninove, Belgium by Pascal Hibon

Pollare, Ninove, Belgium by Pascal Hibon
Picture Story

This image is captured along the Dender canal in a small village called Pollare, near Ninove, in Belgium. February is still winter season and the grasses had a light frosted white color (ripe). The scene is lit by the first sunrays of that day. The sunlight is casting an orange glow onto the willow trees; it almost if they are on fire. The mist creates a mystic atmosphere in the landscape. There where no clouds in the sky that morning and that makes the image less busy and peaceful. Wonderful weather conditions for a landscape photographer!

