All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I feel so fortunate to live in a place where I can be in the forest or at the beach or on a mountain all in the same afternoon. Mt. Tamalpais State Park is one of those places where you can have all of those things. From one side you have unobstructed ocean views and the other is wooded forests and lakes. This was the last shot of the day as I made my way down the mountain through the forest. It was late afternoon and the sun was low. As I reached this area the trees opened up just enough to let the beams of light shine through. I always refer to this as angel light because it looks like it is coming from the heavens.