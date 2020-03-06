Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was visiting a friend in Shrewsbury at the time when we decided to make a final dash across to Snowdonia to capture the sunset, which was cutting it close as it was already late in the day but the conditions were pointing to a sunset evening and I'd previously visited the location during sunrise. After finally arriving we were greeted to a sunset and still lake perfectly reflecting the foreground boats and mountains of the Snowdonia region in the background.