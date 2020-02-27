Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A quick visit at the point view to Heceta Lighthouse during the day provided a good glimpse of the spot, but it was full of people and cars. Returning after sunset was the right move. Now the entire place was available just for myself. My big lens brought the scene close enough and after several trials and errors I found the right settings to start capturing the scene. It required a long exposure and at the same time covering the lens at intervals to help the light point to one direction only. There was some challenge to it, but at the end I was pleased with the results as it enhances the lighthouse with what a lighthouse has to do - be a beacon with its light.