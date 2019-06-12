The Reynisdrangar rock formation is located near Vik, the most southern town of Iceland. The rocks were one of the filming locations in the Game of Thrones and is an iconic location in Iceland well known by most landscape photographers.

I prefer to travel to Iceland during autumn- or wintertime because during those seasons the light is amazing offering splendid colours.

The picture was taken from Dyrhólaey. In the foreground there is an interesting basalt formation but I preferred to ignore it and instead to isolate the rocks into a minimalistic composition. I used my Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8, a 10 stop ND filter and a solid tripod to capture this view.

This picture was taken during wintertime (end of January) at the end of the day.