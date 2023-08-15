Custer, South Dakota, USA

I was driving through an area in Custer State Park known for its wildlife, but this lone tree in the golden hour light caught my eye. When I stopped to capture this landscape scene, several cars stopped behind me - presumably because they thought I was photographing an animal. I got my shot and then drove off while the line of cars remained. Even though I did enjoy the wildlife spotting, the landscape in this area was so peaceful, with the rolling hills illuminated in golden light.

This is one of the things that I love most about the Black Hills region. There are beautiful views that include magnificent geologic formations, but there are also simple and stunning views that come to life with the right light. During this trip, I was fortunate to get a few good mornings and a few good evenings. This was one of those evenings.

