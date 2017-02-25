Valley of Fire By Trevor Anderson

Though the ‘fire wave’ is arguably the most photographically iconic spot in the park, I enjoyed much of the overlooked colors and patterns surrounding this area – which I found to be the most colorful of the park. Finding an area of prominence that aligns with the foreground color was a challenge, however. I was drawn to these limestone patterns that stood out very prominently amongst the surrounding reds, pinks and yellows. I knew I wanted to find a way to make an image with them as a foreground. Conveniently, there were some...
Valley of Fire
