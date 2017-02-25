Valley of Fire By Trevor Anderson

Situated not far from Las Vegas, The Valley of Fire in Nevada, USA offers a very different wave of colours and scenes to the iconic town. Trevor Anderson shares his experience from this visit

he Valley of Fire is an approximately 35,000-acre state park located 58 miles to the northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada. It was the first state park founded in Nevada in 1935 and it derives its name from the fiery sandstone cliffs that were formed via shifting sandstone in the Mesozoic Era roughly 150 million years ago. The park contains a fascinating array of colorful sandstone and limestone rock. This mixture of rock type offers the photographer a bounty of colorful and patterned images.Though the ‘fire wave’ is arguably the most photographically iconic spot in the park, I enjoyed much of the overlooked colors and patterns surrounding this area – which I found to be the most colorful of the park. Finding an area of prominence that aligns with the foreground color was a challenge, however. I was drawn to these limestone patterns that stood out very prominently amongst the surrounding reds, pinks and yellows. I knew I wanted to find a way to make an image with them as a foreground. Conveniently, there were some...

