Valley of Fire

Valley of Fire By Trevor Anderson
Enjoy Premium Content
Situated not far from Las Vegas, The Valley of Fire in Nevada, USA offers a very different wave of colours and scenes to the iconic town. Trevor Anderson shares his experience from this visit
The Valley of Fire is an approximately 35,000-acre state park located 58 miles to the northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada. It was the first state park founded in Nevada in 1935 and it derives its name from the fiery sandstone cliffs that were formed via shifting sandstone in the Mesozoic Era roughly 150 million years ago. The park contains a fascinating array of colorful sandstone and limestone rock. This mixture of rock type offers the photographer a bounty of colorful and patterned images.

Though the ‘fire wave’ is arguably the most photographically iconic spot in the park, I enjoyed much of the overlooked colors and patterns surrounding this area – which I found to be the most colorful of the park. Finding an area of prominence that aligns with the foreground color was a challenge, however. I was drawn to these limestone patterns that stood out very prominently amongst the surrounding reds, pinks and yellows. I knew I wanted to find a way to make an image with them as a foreground. Conveniently, there were some...

Read the whole feature inside issue 72

FavoriteLoadingAdd post to my favourites

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterGoogle+Pin on PinterestEmail to someone

Article Preview

This is a short preview of this premium article. To read the full feature please download the magazine. If you are not a paying member yet, you can choose one of our membership packages on this page or take advantage of our special offer below.

LPM Special Offer

I am Trevor Anderson and I am a Pacific Northwest based Photographer. With the immense natural beauty and recreational opportunities available in my region, I was drawn to exploring the moods of nature while hiking at a relatively young age.

View all posts by | Visit Website »

Please add your comment below. You don't need to create an account, you can use your social media account if you wish.

  • The Perfection Paradigm By Alister Benn

    The Perfection Paradigm

    Technology today can offer a security blanket that covers many of our technical weaknesses. Alister Benn suggests we should continue to strive to overcome

    Read more »

  • The Lone Tree Impact By David Hay

    The Lone Tree Impact

    Have you ever seen a tree standing alone in a landscape and thought it would make a good picture? You are not alone. David Hay has the article

    Read more »

  • The Cosmos in an Apple By Rafael Rojas

    The Cosmos in an Apple

    We all want to make extraordinary images, but to do so requires creativity and vision. Rafael Rojas talks about the process of creating extraordinary images

    Read more »

  • Symmetry and Simplicity By Dimitri Vasileiou

    Symmetry and Simplicity

    Dimitri Vasileiou takes some time to reflect on his past experiences in photography and uses them to describe how time is important to photographers

    Read more »

  • Shattered Expectations By Ian Plant

    Shattered Expectations

    What do you do if the pictures you want aren’t available? It can be disappointing but Ian Plant suggests trying to make the most of whatever presents itself

    Read more »

  • Abstractions By Alain Briot

    Abstractions

    Abstraction is an artistic technique that is very well suited to digital photography. Alain Briot explains in his first article in a series on abstraction

    Read more »