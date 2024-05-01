    Search
    Shi-Shi Beach, Washington, USA
    By Debbie Rubin

    When I came upon this scene, it resembled the Blue Ridge Mountains. The stacks looked as if they were carved purposely to echo the clouds in the back of them. It was a bit difficult to balance the lights, shadows, and haze, but thanks to my tripod and patience, the shot came to fruition.

    The weather cooperated, and I was able to take advantage of the ocean's relative calm to use a 10-second exposure to soften the water a bit so that it would contrast with the points of the stacks.


