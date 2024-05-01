Cap Sardao, Sao Teotonio, Odemira, Beja, Portugal

To the editor's challenge, I dare to submit an image in which the sea stacks are the "secondary character" of the landscape, nevertheless important and in perfect dialogue with the "main character"—the wonderful lady's cushion plants (Armeria) found on the adjacent cliffs.

On mainland Portugal, sea stacks only occur on the southwest, a coast with stretches of great beauty, sometimes sandy, sometimes with imposing cliffs that descend vertiginously into the blue sea.

When strolling through this area a year ago, near Cap Sardão, I marvelled to see these lady's cushion plants, full of pink flowers, in perfect harmony with the blue of the ocean and the black colour of the cliffs and sea stacks, both of shale nature.

