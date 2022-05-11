Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The valley of Fire State Park is about an Hour North West of Las Vegas and is located located 16 miles south of Overton, Nevada. The park is a study in erosion and oxidation colors.The best time for my photo trips here is in the spring time after a rain storm or in the late fall-early winter. These times will help mediate with the high temperatures and tourists. The arch in this photo is just one of many arches in the park that I know of. The best times are early morning or late afternoon. It is just compose and shoot, Because of the difference in light it is best to bracket and combine you exposures here,

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

