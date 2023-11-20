Calfclose Bay, Derwentwater, Cumbria, England

The forecast looked as though a temperature inversion was likely, so I set out early to arrive at Derwentwater before the 07:25 sunrise.

Arriving at Keswick, there was little mist, so I drove South down the lakeshore, where the mist is usually heavier. In place at 07:15, there was little mist, no colour in the sky, but great reflections.

The temperature was just below freezing, but I was dressed for that. I managed a few okay images over the next quarter of an hour, and then the mist started to appear, and by 07:30, there was thick fog with visibility down to a few feet. I waited for another quarter of an hour, but the fog showed no signs of shifting, so I got back into the car and drove back a few miles North to one of my favourite locations at Calfclose Bay.

The fog was still thick, but I decided to stick it out and see if it cleared. It was 9 o'clock before the islands started to appear out of the gloom but still very hazy. By 09:10, the fog was peeling back North, revealing the islands and the fells on the far shore. Unfortunately, an intermittent breeze was starting to ruffle the surface.

I wanted the mist to clear the islands but remain in front of the far shore, giving separation, but the perfect reflection was getting disturbed.

For me, it was a slow-motion race between the clearing mist and the oncoming breeze and at 09:15, I managed this image; a touch of mist remains in front of Rampsholme Island, but after this, the increasing breeze spoiled the reflections, and the rising sun was producing increasingly harsh light so this was as good as it got.

