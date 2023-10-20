Sjusjoen is a cross-country skiing destination in the municipality of Ringsaker in Innlandet county, Norway. The area is located with forest and mountain terrain about 750–1,000 metres above sea level Magne Dimmen

Canon 6D Mk II

Canon 24-105mm

f/4, 1/50sec, ISO 100

This picture was captured when we had a perfect start to the winter with an abundance of snow and clear cold weather. The night before Christmas was forecasted to arrive with a full moon rising shortly after sunset, so I took my backpack loaded with all my camera gear and skis for an early evening trip to the area of Sjusjoen close to Lillehammer, where I live.

This is a popular area for cross-country skiing during the winter months, with large open areas interrupted by clusters of spruce and several hills peaking above the tree line. I knew exactly where I was headed for the best surroundings for these conditions and was happy to see that no one had left the prepared tracks, so all the fresh snow was left untouched, offering a surplus of compositions.

It was pretty cold, with temperatures between -10 and -15 degrees Celsius, so I had to move around quite a lot to keep warm. Luckily, I had brought a spare battery for my camera as cold conditions significantly reduce battery life.

The light was amazing, with a warm glow remaining over the horizon. This image was captured about an hour after sunset and just before the moon was about to appear. I tried different compositions but ended up with this one, which was my favourite from this memorable trip.

Editing was done in Lightroom with only exposure and contrast adjustments, keeping the white balance as captured.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

