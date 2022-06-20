Bangor, Belle Ile En Mer, Brittany, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

After a dreamlike mood photography at the seabed of the "wild coast" of Belle-Ile-en-Mer with the tide going out, I had already packed my camera equipment to climb up the cliff again. When I had climbed about a third of the way up over a rocky outcrop, this wonderful color spectacle presented itself to me. So I unpacked the camera gear again, set up the tripod and balanced it to capture this wonderful mood. I decided to use a low ISO and a long exposure time to capture the movement of the clouds and waves.

I was in late October on the largest Breton island, Belle-Ile-en-Mer, which Claude Monet fell in love with and which inspired him to create 39 of his masterpieces. The island is located in the Bay of Morbihan, 45 minutes by ferry from the mainland. Here the Atlantic Ocean crashes with full force and beauty on the island, which is climatically favored by the Gulf Stream. Frequently changing moods and weather conditions make it a dream destination for landscape photographers. The change from storms with up to 90 km/h (56 mp/h) to summer temperatures within a very short time at the end of October is not uncommon - and thus offers varied moods.

This photo was taken on the wild southern coast of the island, overlooking the open Atlantic Ocean, during my stay in late October. Along the entire coast there is a beautiful hiking trail where you can really feel the landscape. In some places you can climb down the cliff to discover wonderful viewpoints. The island and the photo spots can be explored very well on foot. Especially exciting are the frequent weather changes and light moods, which are a paradise for photographers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

